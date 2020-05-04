Solidarity lays criminal complaint against Ntshavheni for alleged perjury

Solidarity said that Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni changed her tune on her undertaking that BEE was not a requirement to qualify for relief funds.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has laid a complaint against Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Solidarity said it withdrew a court case against the minister based on her undertaking that BEE was not a requirement to qualify for relief funds.

However, the union's Dirk Hermann said the minister then changed her tune and they were forced to lay a criminal charge at the Lyttelton Police Station on Monday.

"The charge includes perjury and this comes after the minister under oath in court gave Solidarity the undertaking that race does not play a role as criteria for assistance to small businesses."