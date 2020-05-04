View all in Latest
Solidarity lays criminal complaint against Ntshavheni for alleged perjury

Solidarity said that Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni changed her tune on her undertaking that BEE was not a requirement to qualify for relief funds.

Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has laid a complaint against Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Solidarity said it withdrew a court case against the minister based on her undertaking that BEE was not a requirement to qualify for relief funds.

However, the union's Dirk Hermann said the minister then changed her tune and they were forced to lay a criminal charge at the Lyttelton Police Station on Monday.

"The charge includes perjury and this comes after the minister under oath in court gave Solidarity the undertaking that race does not play a role as criteria for assistance to small businesses."

