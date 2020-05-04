Soldiers, police monitor Soweto’s Bara taxi rank as commuters head to work

The rank was busy since the early hours of the morning with many South Africans needing to catch a ride as they returned to work.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police on Monday morning arrived at the Baragwanath Taxi Rank in Soweto.

The rank was busy since the early hours of the morning with many South Africans needing to catch a ride as they returned to work.

#Level4 members of the SANDF and SAPS have arrived at Bara taxi rank. They are here to enforce the wearing of masks. KM pic.twitter.com/zRAW6IuY5B — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2020

The soldiers were ordered to make sure all those around the taxi rank were wearing masks.

“The most important thing is to wear your mask and have your hand sanitisers,” said one soldier.

#Level4 commuter turned away for not wearing a mask at Bara Taxi Rank pic.twitter.com/aNYwMj9wth — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2020

They were also checking whether the taxi drivers were adhering to capacity rules by making sure no more than 10 commuters were being ferried at a time.

The soldiers were giving away masks at the rank, but their stash finished, and they were instructing people to buy masks from vendors around the rank.

