SA's energy demand declined by an estimated 15% during lockdown - SANEDI

JOHANNESBURG - With more South Africans heading back to work from this week, electricity usage is once again in the spotlight.

The national lockdown had eased pressure on the grid in the last few weeks.

According to the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI), energy demand declined by 30% across the globe due to lockdowns.

In SA, consumption dropped by an estimated 15% but that was expected to pick up again with the resumption of operations in industries such as mining and refineries.

“We as individual consumers can and should be very wary of our energy consumption in this period because we cannot afford to go into a situation where we are still in a COVID-19 situation with load shedding as a scenario,” said Barry Bredenkamp, the general manager for energy efficiency at SANEDI.