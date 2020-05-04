SA's energy demand declined by an estimated 15% during lockdown - SANEDI
The national lockdown had eased pressure on the grid in the last few weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - With more South Africans heading back to work from this week, electricity usage is once again in the spotlight.
The national lockdown had eased pressure on the grid in the last few weeks.
According to the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI), energy demand declined by 30% across the globe due to lockdowns.
In SA, consumption dropped by an estimated 15% but that was expected to pick up again with the resumption of operations in industries such as mining and refineries.
“We as individual consumers can and should be very wary of our energy consumption in this period because we cannot afford to go into a situation where we are still in a COVID-19 situation with load shedding as a scenario,” said Barry Bredenkamp, the general manager for energy efficiency at SANEDI.
More in Business
-
Labour Dept warns of criminal charges if employers fail to follow COVID-19 rules
-
Govt is fast-tracking relief funds for freelancers, says Mthethwa
-
Rand on the back foot as recession clouds gather
-
SA’s unemployment rate could reach 40% due to COVID-19 - Mogajane
-
BEE requirement for funds: Solidarity opens criminal case against Ntshavheni
-
David Masondo wants the Reserve Bank to print money to fund govt: report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.