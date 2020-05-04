SA COVID-19 cases now at 7,220, death toll rises to 138
The Western Cape continues to be the province with the most cases with 3,362, followed by Gauteng with 1,661 and then KwaZulu-Natal with 1,106.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Monday said that the country's confirmed COVID-19 cases now stood at 7,220.
This is a sharp increase of 437 new patients.
The department also confirmed 7 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 138.
The Health Department added that as of 2 May 2020, there were 2,746 recoveries.
To date, 257,541 tests have been conducted with 11,794 tests done in the past 24 hours.
