SA COVID-19 cases now at 7,220, death toll rises to 138

The Western Cape continues to be the province with the most cases with 3,362, followed by Gauteng with 1,661 and then KwaZulu-Natal with 1,106.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Monday said that the country's confirmed COVID-19 cases now stood at 7,220.

This is a sharp increase of 437 new patients.

The department also confirmed 7 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 138.

The Western Cape continues to be the province with the most cases with 3,362, followed by Gauteng with 1,661 and then KwaZulu-Natal with 1,106.

The Health Department added that as of 2 May 2020, there were 2,746 recoveries.

To date, 257,541 tests have been conducted with 11,794 tests done in the past 24 hours.

4 May 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7220 #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/1Xkc0aBi2C — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 4, 2020

Testing Data

A total of 257 541 tests have been conducted to date with 11 794 tests done in the past 24

hours #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/sVYJv3VCRS — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 4, 2020