Over half of people who tested positive in NC recover
The Northern Cape Department of Health said 1,491 coronavirus laboratory tests have been conducted in the province so far.
CAPE TOWN - Sixteen COVID-19 patients in the Northern Cape have recovered.
The province has recorded 24 infections since the global pandemic reached South African soil in March.
Health officials say more than 530,000 people in the region were screened for a coronavirus infection.
There are currently eight active cases.
A recently diagnosed positive case in the ZF Mgcawu District presented himself for testing and was placed under quarantine.
The provincial district outbreak response team traced all 24 of his contacts - who all tested negative for COVID-19.
Five out of the seven cases in the Frances Baard District were admitted to hospital for other health conditions, but following screening and testing produced positive results for the coronavirus.
Provincial leaders have noted an increase in the number of people travelling to the province, saying this could significantly increase COVID-19 cases in the region.
Officials say this past weekend, nearly 6,000 people crossed between provincial borders.
