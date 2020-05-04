Non-compliance with lockdown regulations won’t be tolerated, warns MEC Mazibuko

The MEC on Sunday monitored travel on the N1 South between Gauteng and the Free State to assess traffic volumes with people allowed to travel one way between provinces between the 1-7 May.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko on Sunday warned motorists travelling between provinces that non-compliance during the lockdown period would not be tolerated.

Mazibuko was monitoring travel on the N1 South between Gauteng and the Free State to assess traffic volumes with people allowed to travel one way between provinces between the 1-7 May.

Members of the South African Police Service, Gauteng Traffic Police, and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed along the N1 South on Sunday.

Health workers were also performing screening for COVID-19 in an effort to ensure they were not bringing the coronavirus to Gauteng.

“There are people who are taking chances and driving on our roads without a driver’s license, but here in Gauteng we’ve got law enforcement officers all over,” Mazibuko said.

One motorist traveling from Cape Town was arrested for the possession of alcohol.

