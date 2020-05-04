NCAS backs govt’s move on cigarettes, says smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19
Government is facing legal action from the British Tobacco Association of South Africa for banning the sale of tobacco products.
JOHANNESBURG - Some civil society organisations on Monday said they supported government's decision to uphold the ban on cigarettes and tobacco products.
Last week, government's command council announced that these items would not be sold after some 2,000 South Africans said that they were against the sale.
The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) said that the use of tobacco would worsen the COVID-19 virus.
The council's Sharon Nyatsanza said: “Evidence points to the fact that people who use tobacco are more likely to be vulnerable to the coronavirus and if they do contract the virus, they actually suffer more severe symptoms.”
Government is facing legal action from the British Tobacco Association of South Africa for banning the sale of tobacco products.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
DPW looking at privately-owned facilities as quarantine sites
-
Workers urged to report employers for non-compliance on COVID-19 health rules
-
Despite mask requirements, some elderly say they can't afford them
-
Solidarity lays criminal complaint against Ntshavheni for alleged perjury
-
SA banks' relief for virus-hit borrowers nears R15 billion
-
Mediclinic: SMS about not admitting patients unsure of COVID-19 status an error
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.