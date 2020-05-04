NCAS backs govt’s move on cigarettes, says smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19

Government is facing legal action from the British Tobacco Association of South Africa for banning the sale of tobacco products.

JOHANNESBURG - Some civil society organisations on Monday said they supported government's decision to uphold the ban on cigarettes and tobacco products.

Last week, government's command council announced that these items would not be sold after some 2,000 South Africans said that they were against the sale.

The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) said that the use of tobacco would worsen the COVID-19 virus.

The council's Sharon Nyatsanza said: “Evidence points to the fact that people who use tobacco are more likely to be vulnerable to the coronavirus and if they do contract the virus, they actually suffer more severe symptoms.”

