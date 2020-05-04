WC MEC wants SAPS to answer for allegedly turning away evicted tenants

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said he has written to his counterpart MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz seeking clarity on the matter.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department on Monday said it wanted clarity from the South African Police Service (SAPS) as to why they were allegedly turning away tenants who have illegally been evicted.

Simmers said they had received two complaints where it was alleged that officers had refused to assist tenants.

"SAPS has the responsibility to enforce the rules of the country and as such, this incident which we are aware of is disturbing and unacceptable, to say the least."

Under the Disaster Management Act, it states that there is a prohibition on evictions during the lockdown period.

He said he wanted Fritz to look into the matter: “The Human Settlements Department has requested to get to the bottom of this, particularly now during this unprecedented and challenging time. It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable in our society.