WC MEC wants SAPS to answer for allegedly turning away evicted tenants
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said he has written to his counterpart MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz seeking clarity on the matter.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department on Monday said it wanted clarity from the South African Police Service (SAPS) as to why they were allegedly turning away tenants who have illegally been evicted.
MEC Tertuis Simmers said that he had written to his counterpart MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz seeking clarity on the matter.
Simmers said they had received two complaints where it was alleged that officers had refused to assist tenants.
"SAPS has the responsibility to enforce the rules of the country and as such, this incident which we are aware of is disturbing and unacceptable, to say the least."
Under the Disaster Management Act, it states that there is a prohibition on evictions during the lockdown period.
He said he wanted Fritz to look into the matter: “The Human Settlements Department has requested to get to the bottom of this, particularly now during this unprecedented and challenging time. It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable in our society.
More in Local
-
BILL GATES: Here's what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Mbalula: Gautrain has lost billions during lockdown
-
DPW looking at privately-owned facilities as quarantine sites
-
NCAS backs govt’s move on cigarettes, says smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19
-
Workers urged to report employers for non-compliance on COVID-19 health rules
-
Despite mask requirements, some elderly say they can't afford them
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.