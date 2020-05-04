Mbalula: Results of lifting of lockdown to be seen in coming weeks

He was doing an oversight inspection at the Hatfield Gautrain Station as limited operations of the transport service resumed on Monday.

PRETORIA - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the results of the gradual lifting of the national lockdown would only be seen in the coming weeks and months.

The trains have been fitted with e-health scanners and social distancing markers.

WATCH: 'We are on track' - Mbalula on Gautrain safety measures

Infrastructure within the stations and train carriages, buses and shuttles are being frequently sanitised.

With operating hours being from 5 am to 12 pm and then from 3 pm to 7 pm, Mbalula said other countries have made mistakes when easing the lockdown.

“Other countries before us did things and the way they did things did not help them at all and whether it will help South Africa, the gradualism we are doing is something to be seen.”

