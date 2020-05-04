Mbalula: Results of lifting of lockdown to be seen in coming weeks
He was doing an oversight inspection at the Hatfield Gautrain Station as limited operations of the transport service resumed on Monday.
PRETORIA - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the results of the gradual lifting of the national lockdown would only be seen in the coming weeks and months.
He was doing an oversight inspection at the Hatfield Gautrain Station as limited operations of the transport service resumed on Monday.
The trains have been fitted with e-health scanners and social distancing markers.
WATCH: 'We are on track' - Mbalula on Gautrain safety measures
Infrastructure within the stations and train carriages, buses and shuttles are being frequently sanitised.
With operating hours being from 5 am to 12 pm and then from 3 pm to 7 pm, Mbalula said other countries have made mistakes when easing the lockdown.
“Other countries before us did things and the way they did things did not help them at all and whether it will help South Africa, the gradualism we are doing is something to be seen.”
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Solidarity lays criminal complaint against Ntshavheni for alleged perjury
-
SA banks' relief for virus-hit borrowers nears R15 billion
-
Mediclinic: SMS about not admitting patients unsure of COVID-19 status an error
-
CoCT urges residents to comply with Level 4 lockdown regulations
-
ANALYSIS: Why SA needs to ensure income security beyond the pandemic
-
Satawu 'shocked' over Prasa forcing staff to take annual leave during lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.