Mbalula impressed with hygiene measures as Gautrain operations resume

The transport minister spent the morning reviewing what is being implemented at the Gautrain station to ensure operations resume and commuter safety is guaranteed.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was impressed by the measures being implemented at the Gautrain as limited operations resume.

Mbalula is at the Hatfield station on Monday morning for an oversight inspection on the state of readiness of the transport service.

An e-health scanner takes the temperature of commuters before they enter the station.

Workers sanitise the train carriages, corridor walls and car scanners before every train leaves the station.

Operating hours will be from just after 5 am to 9.30 am and then again from 3 pm to 7 pm.

As of today, Gautrain will resume a reduced a service. In keeping with Government regulations, trains will operate daily between 05h23 to 09h30 and 15h00 to 19h00. We have implement numerous precautionary measures to ensure that we work together to avoid the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Lyo0sCJ7Z4 — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) May 4, 2020

Inside the Gautrain, careful marks for social distances.



KEEP IT — KEEP IT SAFE #LockdownSA https://t.co/yTByrJyefT pic.twitter.com/sTJnej7BBB — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 4, 2020