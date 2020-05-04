View all in Latest
Mbalula impressed with hygiene measures as Gautrain operations resume

The transport minister spent the morning reviewing what is being implemented at the Gautrain station to ensure operations resume and commuter safety is guaranteed.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbabula carrying out a compliance inspection at the Gautrain. Picture: @TheGautrain/Twitter.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbabula carrying out a compliance inspection at the Gautrain. Picture: @TheGautrain/Twitter.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was impressed by the measures being implemented at the Gautrain as limited operations resume.

Mbalula is at the Hatfield station on Monday morning for an oversight inspection on the state of readiness of the transport service.

The transport minister spent the morning reviewing what is being implemented at the Gautrain station to ensure operations resume and commuter safety is guaranteed.

An e-health scanner takes the temperature of commuters before they enter the station.

Workers sanitise the train carriages, corridor walls and car scanners before every train leaves the station.

Operating hours will be from just after 5 am to 9.30 am and then again from 3 pm to 7 pm.

