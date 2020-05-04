Mbalula: Gautrain has lost billions during lockdown
Limited services in the transport sector have resumed in recent weeks, with the Gautrain starting its limited services operations on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the transport sector was one of the biggest hit sectors due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Mbalula said that the Gautrain's break in service cost the train service billions of rands.
"The economy is affected. You can see the Gautrain is normally running at capacity. It means millions and billions of rands are dropping as we speak."
He said that even though job losses were occurring in other sectors, he's not saying that the same will be for the Gautrain.
"People are losing jobs, they will be forced to cut off...I'm not saying that they're going to do that at Gautrain."
The trains will operate between 5am to 12pm and 3pm to 7pm.
WATCH: 'We are on track' - Mbalula on Gautrain safety measures
