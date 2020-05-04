Liverpool should be awarded Premier League title, says Houllier
Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top with nine games left to play in the Premier League, which has been on hold since 9 March as the novel coronavirus spread across the globe.
BENGALURU - Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier believes his old club should be awarded the Premier League title even if the season is not completed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top with nine games left to play in the Premier League, which has been on hold since 9 March as the novel coronavirus spread across the globe.
According to Houllier, who led Liverpool to FA Cup and Uefa Cup glory in 2001 during his six-year spell at Anfield, Juergen Klopp’s team would be deserved champions.
Asked if they should be awarded their first top-flight title since 1990, the former France coach told TalkSport: “Yeah. That’s what they did in France. They gave it to Paris St Germain. They had a 12-point lead and I think Liverpool needed just two games to win the title.
“If there was a difference of maybe two or three points then you could argue it takes some chances away from teams behind but 25 points there is no way they wouldn’t be champions. They deserve it.”
Houllier, now an adviser to Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas, added that the Premier League should follow the government’s lead on whether to resume.
“I think they should follow the government’s rules. If the government decides we stop then we have to abide by that,” he explained.
“Second, maybe wait a little bit because we don’t know what it’s going to be like in a fortnight or in three weeks time.”
More in Sport
-
'Nobody wins' if Premier League loses money - Palace chairman Parish
-
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu
-
League, federation to decide when La Liga returns, says Spanish PM
-
Beaumont pips Pichot to World Rugby chairman post
-
FIFA vice-president ponders calendar year season in Europe
-
Vettel makes his esports debut in Legends Trophy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.