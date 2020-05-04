Officers must monitor social distancing in communities – Mbombo

Over the weekend, runners flooded the Sea Point Promenade in contravention of social distancing regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Monday said while she was concerned about people gathering, including those who were exercising, it was up to law enforcement officials to monitor people who were not socially distancing.

The Western Cape overtook Gauteng in terms of the number of positive cases sitting at just over 3,000 - making the province the epicentre of the virus.

Exercising outside is now permitted between 6 am and 9 am within a five-kilometre radius of your home.

Over the weekend, runners flooded the Sea Point Promenade in contravention of social distancing regulations.

Mbombo said this was concerning: “And we find that in some areas in the Cape Flats, in the townships, and even on the streets people still gather and I get calls from people complaining about this… to monitor and control social distancing is the role of law enforcement officers,” she said.

GALLERY: Capetonians exercise at Sea Point Promenade

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.