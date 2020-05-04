Kyrgios tells bitter rival Nadal: 'Let's do Insta'
As the coronavirus has sent the tennis season into hibernation until July 13 at the earliest, a host of players have recently taken to social media for face-to-face exchanges.
PARIS - Australian tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios invited Rafael Nadal to take part in a cosy video chat on Sunday despite their stormy on-court relationship.
As the coronavirus has sent the tennis season into hibernation until July 13 at the earliest, a host of players have recently taken to social media for face-to-face exchanges.
So, on Sunday, after the BBC had asked for suggestions as to the most sought-after facetimes, Kyrgios was quick to respond.
"Rafa lets do Instagram live together. I am down with it. Rafael Nadal let's do it," wrote the Australian on Instagram.
Kyrgios and Nadal have endured a bitter relationship on court.
Last year, the 19-time Grand Slam winner accused the Australian of "lacking respect" after Kyrgios won a stormy encounter in Mexico.
Kyrgios responded by claiming the Spanish world number two was "super-salty".
They met again at Wimbledon last summer when Nadal won but fumed after the Australian appeared to spear a ball directly at him.
More in Sport
-
Froome unsure if Tour de France organisers can prevent mass gatherings
-
Liverpool should be awarded Premier League title, says Houllier
-
'Nobody wins' if Premier League loses money - Palace chairman Parish
-
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu
-
League, federation to decide when La Liga returns, says Spanish PM
-
Beaumont pips Pichot to World Rugby chairman post
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.