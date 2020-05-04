Govt urged to assist Mooiplaas residents with relief measures

The informal settlement is home to more than 40,000 residents, most of whom are unemployed and do piece work.

JOHANNESBURG - The government is being urged to intervene immediately at the Mooiplaas informal settlement in Pretoria where many desperate residents are battling to survive.

At the beginning of the lockdown, government announced it would assist the destitute with food parcels while the country fights COVID-19. But Professor Nick Binedell from the Gordon Institute of Business Science said government was not assisting residents.

“There are many NGOs trying to assist but the concern is the speed which this has been done and the ability to deliver the food under safe circumstances,” he said.

Government was not yet been available to comment.

