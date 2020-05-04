Govt is fast-tracking relief funds for freelancers, says Mthethwa

The minister on Monday gave an update on the payment of the R150 million, which would cover lost earning from March until June this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts, Culture, and Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday said his department was fast-tracking the relief fund to be distributed for freelancers.

Mthethwa gave an update on the payment of the R150 million, which would cover lost earning from March until June this year.

A total of 1,050 applications were assessed by an independent panel and 232 were recommended for payments.

Mthethwa spoke about how much recipients would get from the department.

“We said that the ceiling is going to be R20,000. So, it means if you feel that you’ve lost R4 million, we won’t have that R4 million, we will have this cake to slice for many people at a maximum of R20,000,” he said.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.