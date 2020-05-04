GALLERY: ‘We are human’ - Gauteng’s homeless and COVID-19
Kayleen Morgan & Xanderleigh Dookey & Abigail Javier | After lockdown, many of the homeless started to return to the streets in Gauteng. In a three-part video series, EWN shows the stories of some of the homeless from three districts in the province.
More in Multimedia
-
COVID-19: 131 deaths in SA and NC infections remain under 25
-
SA's COVID-19 cases rise to 5,647
-
Expired goods found at Roots butchery in Evaton
-
'School's won't re-open in May' - Angie Motshekga
-
This is what life will be like under level 4 lockdown
-
Expired goods found at Roots butchery in Everton
-
SA lockdown level 4: exercise and food delivery allowed, no alcohol and cigarettes
-
How to qualify and apply for the unemployment grant
-
After protests, food parcels handed out in Booysens informal settlement
-
COVID-19 Situation Desk - 29 April 2020 PM
-
KZN private sector donates COVID 19 specialised testing vehicles
-
Online classes and completing the academic year at Wits University
-
Residents of Booysens informal settlement: We live in squalor
-
‘We just need food’: Gauteng’s homeless during COVID-19
-
'They just don't care about us'- Joburg’s homeless and COVID-19
-
WC, KZN deaths bring SA COVID-19 death toll to 90
-
Julius Malema delivers Freedom Day message
-
A license to kill: Ex-apartheid cop on being ordered to spread propaganda & carry out assassinations
-
Ex-apartheid cop describes how white left-wing in SA were seen as enemies that had to be killed
-
Stratcom's Paul Erasmus says he was sent out to destroy Winnie Mandela & the plan succeeded
-
’Our interdependence is key to our very survival as a people' - Ramaphosa's Freedom Day address
-
Cuban doctors arrive in SA to assist in fight against COVID-19
-
SA now has 4,220 COVID-19 cases & 79 deaths
-
Ramaphosa assesses the readiness of Gauteng’s COVID-19 facilities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.