DPW looking at privately-owned facilities as quarantine sites
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has briefed Parliament on properties earmarked for use as quarantine sites.
It's also updated Parliament's Public Works portfolio committee on the now controversial Beit Bridge border fence which cost the department almost R40 million.
Officials from the Department of Public Works briefed MPs on the high costs that would come with the quarantining of COVID-19 patients.
Deputy Director-General for real estate management in the department, Morris Mabinja, said that a number of privately-owned facilities were being looked at and utilised.
There are currently 2,125 people in quarantine.
On the Beit Bridge border project The department's Batho Mokhothu said that the aim of the project was to repair and replace the existing borderline fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that the project was expected to be completed within budget and on time.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
