David Masondo wants the Reserve Bank to print money to fund govt: report
'Such bonds must be once-off special bonds with earned proceeds, and should be treated as a temporary measure with a clear exit plan,' Masondo said.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo was quoted in a newspaper on Sunday as urging the Reserve Bank to temporarily create money to fund the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, David Masondo called on the government to avert a 1930s-style depression by getting the central bank to buy government bonds directly to fund the country’s deficit during the coronavirus crisis.
“Such bonds must be once-off special bonds with earned proceeds, and should be treated as a temporary measure with a clear exit plan,” he was quoted by the paper as saying.
“Such money from the SARB [South African Reserve Bank] must be used for immediate COVID-19 health-related interventions and ... economic recovery measures,” he added.
A central bank spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last month announced a record R500 billion ($26.3 billion) rescue package equalling 10% of the GDP of Africa’s most industrialised nation, to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then debate has stirred as to how it is to be funded.
Ramaphosa has approached the IMF and World Bank, a sensitive issue in a government that has generally been hostile to the so-called Washington consensus.
Masondo is a former youth leader of South Africa’s Communist Party, but since Ramaphosa appointed him a year ago he has been a strong advocate of tough economic reforms, including clamping down on excessive government spending.
In an unprecedented move in March, the bank central did begin a programme of buying back government bonds from the secondary market to inject liquidity and prevent lending from seizing up.
But the idea of the central bank purchasing government debt directly to fund the deficit would most likely cross a red line for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, a fiscal conservative who believes in central bank independence.
The government would also be keen to avoid a situation like neighbour Zimbabwe, whose runaway money-printing to pay its bills triggered massive hyperinflation a decade ago.
More in Business
-
Amcu wins COVID-19 safety for miners case
-
Long queues and masks mark the new normal as workers return to work
-
Legal action looms over government's U-turn on cigarette sales
-
About 1.5 million SA workers expected to report for duty today
-
SAA’s BRPs to produce plan for airline by next week: Dept of Public Enterprises
-
Numsa heads to court over SAA retrenchments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.