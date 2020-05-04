View all in Latest
CoCT urges residents to comply with Level 4 lockdown regulations

This after a complainant blew the whistle on a soccer match in Philippi, where about 500 people gathered over the weekend.

A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer checks the permit of a taxi driver in the Cape Flats area of Cape Town, on 30 March 2020, during a patrol to enforce the 21-day nationwide lockdown in Sout Africa. Picture: AFP
A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer checks the permit of a taxi driver in the Cape Flats area of Cape Town, on 30 March 2020, during a patrol to enforce the 21-day nationwide lockdown in Sout Africa. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has reiterated calls for residents to adhere to Level 4 lockdown regulations.

Since lockdown restrictions were eased, metro police officers arrested four people for various crimes including the illegal possession of drugs, the possession of prohibited liquor, as well as the obstruction of justice and burglary.

A complainant blew the whistle on a soccer match in Philippi, where about 500 people gathered over the weekend.

The city's Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith said that metro traffic officers arrested nine people, impounded two vehicles, and recorded 615 contraventions of the lockdown regulations.

"Metro police, in conjunction with other role players, attended to a complaint about non-compliance relating to a public gathering in Phillippi. While they dispersed peacefully after the enforcement agencies got there, it's unacceptable that they were willing to put lives at risk."

Smith said that there'd been a surge in traffic volumes now that lockdown restrictions were eased to Level 4.

"However, it's not carte blanche to be outside in public spaces and violating the lockdown. The lockdown is a stressful time for everyone but I implore the public to please familiarise themselves with the dos and don'ts of Level 4 to avoid getting into unnecessary trouble with the law."

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

