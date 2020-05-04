Algeria presidency says state budget to be slashed by half
The government also postponed from Sunday until 10 May consideration of a finance law, which seeks to frame a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
ALGIERS - The Algerian government decided on Sunday to reduce the state budget by half due to a financial crisis caused by the global collapse in oil prices and worldwide coronavirus lockdowns.
The government has decided to reduce the budget by "50%" for this year, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's office said in a statement.
Despite this huge reduction, the government also agreed at a cabinet meeting to increase the minimum wage from 18,000 dinars ($140) per month to 20,000 dinars, while income tax will be abolished for those earning 30,000 dinars or less, the statement said.
A collapse in hydrocarbon prices this year - caused by plunging demand due to societal lockdowns designed to combat the spread of the virus and exacerbated by a brief price war between key players Russia and Saudi Arabia - is putting ever greater pressure on Algeria's external accounts.
Even before this year's crisis took hold, Algeria's foreign exchange reserves had fallen to $62 billion at the end of 2019, from $180 billion in 2014.
The draft law factors in a plunge in oil receipts this year to $20.6 billion, compared to the $37.4 billion previously anticipated.
Tebboune on Friday ruled out approaching the IMF for a bailout, contending that "accumulating debt harms national sovereignty" when it is owed to foreign institutions.
He said he preferred to rely instead on domestic borrowing.
