About 1.5 million SA workers expected to report for duty today
The partial re-opening of the economy was implemented on 1 May, but it was a public holiday and many people were away from work.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - South Africa is entering a new phase of level 4 lockdown on Monday morning with about 1.5 million people expected to return to work under eased regulations.
The partial re-opening of the economy was implemented on 1 May, but it was a public holiday and many people were away from work.
The loosened restrictions come after iron-clad conditions that were attached to the 35-day level 5 lockdown.
Under level 4 of the lockdown, a number of sectors with a low rate of coronavirus transmission were permitted to operate, provided employers observed strict health protocols.
About 40% of the labour force is expected to return to work on Monday and this meant the roads will be busier.
But there were conditions attached to public road transportation such as operating strictly between 5 am and 7 pm.
Everyone hopping on a bus, taxi, or online hailing services would be required to wear a mask.
Businesses would open strictly for essential services including winter goods, books and office supplies, IT equipment, and groceries.
Childminders, car mechanics for emergencies as well as restaurant and fast food outlet workers were back at work, but only deliveries to homes and businesses were allowed.
Since level 4 of the lockdown was implemented, thousands of South Africans flocked to shopping centres, which raised fresh fears about the potential rapid spread of COVID-19.
WATCH: SA lockdown level 4: exercise and food delivery allowed, no alcohol and cigarettes
WORKPLACE PROTECTIVE MEASURES
Meanwhile, among the raft of basic measures on an employer’s compliance checklist was to ensure the workplace is well ventilated, staff members are supplied with cloth masks and sanitiser at no cost, work surfaces are cleaned regularly, and social distancing of one and a half metres is in place.
If this is difficult to achieve, physical barriers should be erected, and personal protective equipment should be supplied.
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said: “In addition, as the failure to comply fully with the OHSA [Occupational Health and Safety Act] is a criminal offence, failure to take the necessary measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 may result in criminal prosecution.”
Nxesi said employers should also screen staff members for any symptoms when they report for duty.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
Legal action looms over government's U-turn on cigarette sales
-
SAA’s BRPs to produce plan for airline by next week: Dept of Public Enterprises
-
Numsa heads to court over SAA retrenchments
-
Good to be back: Fast food sector workers back in the groove as lockdown eases
-
Numsa: Workers must be uncompromising about their working conditions
-
Fuel prices to drop sharply in May
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.