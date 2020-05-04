30 Khayelitsha EMS workers go on strike
They were worried about their safety following 19 attacks on paramedics in the province since the start of the year.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health on Sunday said about 30 emergency medical services (EMS) workers based in Khayelitsha had gone on strike.
They also raised issues around the supply of protective gear.
EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said: “All staff across the province have a continued supply of PPE [personal protective equipment]. The guidelines have been developed and published for all Western Cape health care workers and the Department of Health has also issued an EMS specific circular to offer additional direction. The staff, however, are disputing this and are refusing to work unless the department adhere to their perceived PPE demands.”
The strike placed extra strain on emergency services.
“We have had to call upon the crews and staff from across the city to ensure that the Khayelitsha community does not suffer for this error in judgement,” Bessick said.
