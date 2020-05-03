WC remains epicentre of COVID-19 with 3,044 cases, SA registers 8 more deaths
Eight more deaths have been recorded with two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng, bringing the number of total deaths to 131.
JOHANNESBURG – As South Africa’s COVID-19 cases now sit at 6,783, the Western Cape remains the epicentre of the virus with 3,044 cases.
According to the Health Department, as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that community screening programme 72,087 were referred for testing. A total of 245,747 people have been tested in both the private and public sectors.
Gauteng now has 1,624 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,076.
The Eastern Cape is also nearing the 1,000 mark with 774 cases.
