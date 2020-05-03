WATCH LIVE: Labour and employment briefing on COVID-19 measures
JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Labour and Employment Thulas Nxesi has given an update on his department’s measures to facilitate the slow reopening business under level 4 lockdown regulations, as well as support the growing number of people who face unemployment as a result of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on economic activity.
Last week Nxesi said that to date, his department has only received over 103,000 applications from employers for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
He said that this was concerning because this is only a small fraction of the workers who were entitled to UIF.
The minister said that over 220,000 employees, who were entitled to UIF, had not yet claimed.
Government is urging employers to work with them to assist employees to claim from the COVID-19 temporary relief fund.
