SANDF ready to assist with the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said its members are preparing for the worst as the country's infections continue to spike.

At least 6,336 infections have been recorded in the country so far, with the highest number of positive cases in the Western Cape, followed by Gauteng, and then Kwazulu-Natal.

Members of the army have been placed on standby to assist government with any eventuality.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of over 70,000 soldiers to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The SANDF’s Sipiwe Dlamini said the officials will be deployed gradually to assist various departments including health, water and sanitation, and social development – should the country be overwhelmed in its efforts to curb infections and fatalities.

“This is not about enforcing the lockdown; it is about getting more and more people who will deal with the numbers that will increase. We will need hospital beds, we will need mortuaries, we will need people to purify water, people will need to get to the clinics. So those members are being prepared for that eventuality which, as I am saying to you, will come.”