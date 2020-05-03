NW to expand COVID-19 screening and testing to villages

The province, which has one of the lowest numbers of infections, has recorded its first local transmissions in three separate villages.

JOHANNESBURG – The North West health department said it will be expanding its coronavirus screening and testing capacity to villages.

This comes after the province, which has one of the lowest number of infections, recorded its first local transmissions in three separate villages.

Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgwethwane said, “When it gets in villages it could spread to nearby villages. We also need security forces to assist us in terms of lockdown in the village. What we do know is that the affected villages are closer to Gauteng, and Moretele is close to Madibeng.”

Thirty-five people have contracted the infectious disease in the North West, with four in hospital.