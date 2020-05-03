North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border: Seoul
A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) said in a statement.
SEOUL – The rare exchange of gunfire comes following the reappearance a day earlier of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after a near three-week absence from the public eye that triggered intense speculation about his health.
A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) said in a statement, adding no casualties were reported on the South's side.
"Our military responded with two rounds of gunfire and a warning announcement according to our manual," Seoul said.
The JCS added it was communicating with the North via their military hotline to determine the cause of the incident.
The two Koreas remain technically at war after the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953, and despite its name, the Demilitarized Zone is one of the most fortified places on earth, replete with minefields and barbed-wire fences.
Easing military tensions on their border was one of the agreements reached between Kim and the South's President Moon Jae-in at a summit in Pyongyang in September 2018.
But most of the deals have not been acted on by the North, with Pyongyang largely cutting off contact with Seoul.
More in World
-
UK PM says doctors had plan in case he died of COVID-19
-
Venezuela prison riot death toll rises to 47
-
White House blocks Fauci from testifying to Congress on coronavirus response
-
At least 17 dead in Venezuela prison riot – military
-
North Korea's Kim reappears after weeks of speculation
-
Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since 1 March – NGO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.