Level 4: Minister Nxesi to give briefing on slow return to work this afternoon

At least 1.5 million people are expected to return to work with some businesses and industries resuming operations across the country.

JOHANNESBURG – As many companies are preparing to welcome employees on Monday, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi is on Sunday afternoon expected to outline how employers can mitigate potential infections in the workplace.

Since the implementation of government's approach to gradually reopen the economy, some sectors will operate under level 4 regulations.

The clearance to recommence economic activity has put a focus on health and safety faced by employees as the country grapples with COVID-19.

His spokesperson Sabelo Mali said: “As we gradually return to work, Minister Nxesi will be giving a briefing on workplace readiness. He will be giving information about stage 4 directives on health and safety and engaging the public and ensuring that people are safe and protected from the virus.”

Last week, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said more than 1.5 million South Africans will be able to go back to work under level 4 lockdown regulations.

Government clarified some of the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to ease the lockdown to allow for some economic activity from the 1 May.

Patel said four key points were taken into account to determine if some businesses can be allowed to reopen. These include the risk posed by the transmission of the coronavirus, the expected impact on the sector of a continued full lockdown, the contribution of the sector to the broader economy and the promotion of community wellbeing.

Patel said a careful balance between getting business up and running and containing the spread of the coronavirus is vital.

“The return to work of increasing numbers of sectors will bring greater levels of workplace testing; in large companies, it will now be possible to test workers and so we will get more reliable, more comprehensive information to feed into our national system.”

SOME ALREADY BACK AT WORK AS FOOD OUTLETS SLOWLY EASE BACK INTO BUSINESS

On Friday, many South Africans rushed to satisfy their fast food craving on the first day that food deliveries were permitted across the country.

Restaurants were forced to close their doors following the announcement of the lockdown but may now operate takeaways.

Restaurants on Malibongwe Drive in Randburg have accepted there will be no sit-downs allowed with many providing food through third party services including Uber Eats and Mr Delivery.

A few staff members at one of South Africa’s favourite chicken outlets, KFC, gathered at the entrance waiting for the store to open.

Chef Thabo Tshabalala said consumers can expect a slight adjustment to the KFC menu today, with takeaways only permitted from 9am till 8pm.

“I’m so excited because sitting at home doing nothing is stressful. Being open will keep us busy and serving our customers,” he said.

Other chains around Appletons Village, including Wimpy and RocoMamas, are expected to open, while fan favourite McDonald’s will start delivering from Saturday.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt