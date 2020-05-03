View all in Latest
GP residents make use of 7-day grace period for inter-provincial travel

Government has given South Africans seven days to travel back to their homes or go to their places of work under level 4 lockdown regulations.

A police roadblock. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
A police roadblock. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said she is encouraged to see residents making use of the inter-provincial travel grace period.

Hundreds of commuters and motorists returning to the province were screened during a roadblock on the R59 in Vereeniging on Saturday.

Government has given South Africans seven days to travel back to their homes under level 4 lockdown regulations.

Under lockdown level 4 people can exercise under strict public health conditions, subject to , which will exclude organised activities, recreational facilities and gyms. Picture: GCIS

Many people travelled to different places before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the nationwide lockdown prohibiting inter-provincial travelling.

Mazibuko has urged people not to abuse this allowance.

“Let’s appreciate that our people are actually coming back. There are those who are travelling beyond Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Others have been called to come back to work, and they are able to prove that they have been called back. Others are just residents of Gauteng.”

