GP residents make use of 7-day grace period for inter-provincial travel
Government has given South Africans seven days to travel back to their homes or go to their places of work under level 4 lockdown regulations.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said she is encouraged to see residents making use of the inter-provincial travel grace period.
Hundreds of commuters and motorists returning to the province were screened during a roadblock on the R59 in Vereeniging on Saturday.
Government has given South Africans seven days to travel back to their homes under level 4 lockdown regulations.
Many people travelled to different places before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the nationwide lockdown prohibiting inter-provincial travelling.
Mazibuko has urged people not to abuse this allowance.
“Let’s appreciate that our people are actually coming back. There are those who are travelling beyond Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Others have been called to come back to work, and they are able to prove that they have been called back. Others are just residents of Gauteng.”
More in Local
-
ANCWL: Attack on Dlamini-Zuma over tobacco ban aims to pit her against Ramaphosa
-
SANDF ready to assist with the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Nearly 30 by-elections postponed due to coronavirus – IEC
-
123 COVID-19 deaths, over 6,000 infections – SA marks new single-day jump record
-
Level 4 lockdown: Winde concerned by increased gatherings in WC public spaces
-
NW to expand COVID-19 screening and testing to villages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.