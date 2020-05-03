Gauteng govt continues with COVID-19 screening, testing amid travel grace period

Since Friday, many residents have been streaming into the province to prepare to go back to work from on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng officials are continuing with operations as people return to the province as part of the seven-day travel grace period.

Since Friday, many residents have been streaming into the province to prepare to go back to work from on Monday.

Some South Africans could not travel under the nationwide lockdown regulations leaving many stuck in different parts of the country.

Government has now made provision for once-off movements across provinces to allow people to return to work and their homes.

Hundreds of commuters and motorists were screened by health officials on Saturday on the R59 in Vereeniging.

Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said they were on Sunday conducting the operations on the N1 towards the Free State province.

“There are also nurses on-site, checking their temperatures and if a person exceeds 38°C or 39°C, then they get taken to a private tent where they are further screened.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.