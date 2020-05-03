FS health officials conduct door-to-door testing, screening in some areas

The province has recorded 121 COVID-19 infections mostly in Mangaung and Bloemfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Health officials in the Free State are conducting door-to-door testing and screening in some communities.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of six people in the Free State.

The province has screened over 700,000 people and tested just over 8,000 individuals.

Tests and screening are being carried out by nurses and volunteers from the Red Cross as well as community health workers.

The Health Department’s Mondli Mvambi said: “We’ve got our mobile units and the National Health Laboratory Service focusing on focusing on different areas and are busy screening people.”

Mvambi said they would continue with the program on Monday, focusing on highly infected places including in Mangaung and Bloemfontein.

