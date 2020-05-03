Fisheries Dept to distribute over 10,000 food parcels to small-scale fishers
Communities that rely on small-scale fishing have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries will this week distribute over 10,000 food parcels to small-scale fishers across the country.
Communities that rely on small-scale fishing have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
They have been unable to sell products to the public at markets and most restaurants they supply have been closed during the lockdown.
The department's Albi Modise said major fishing corporations are assisting in the relief efforts.
“To date, 1,500 food parcels have been distributed to assist fishers in the Overberg region and South Cape. From 4 May, registered small-scale fishers in the Cape Town Metro, West Coast and Northern Cape will benefit from this scheme. The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal’s term will be during the week of 11 May.”
More in Local
-
Gauteng govt continues with COVID-19 screening, testing amid travel grace period
-
FS health officials conduct door-to-door testing, screening in some areas
-
Employers must grant paid sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19
-
WATCH LIVE: Labour and employment briefing on COVID-19 measures
-
DPE: Some jobs at SAA will not be saved by the new national airline
-
Level 4: Minister Nxesi to give briefing on slow return to work this afternoon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.