Fisheries Dept to distribute over 10,000 food parcels to small-scale fishers

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries will this week distribute over 10,000 food parcels to small-scale fishers across the country.

Communities that rely on small-scale fishing have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

They have been unable to sell products to the public at markets and most restaurants they supply have been closed during the lockdown.

The department's Albi Modise said major fishing corporations are assisting in the relief efforts.

“To date, 1,500 food parcels have been distributed to assist fishers in the Overberg region and South Cape. From 4 May, registered small-scale fishers in the Cape Town Metro, West Coast and Northern Cape will benefit from this scheme. The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal’s term will be during the week of 11 May.”