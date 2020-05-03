View all in Latest
Employers must grant paid sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19

Minister Thulas Nxesi said every employer must do the following: they must inform employees that if they have COVID-19 symptoms they must not be at work and grant paid sick leave or apply for COVID-19 benefits.

To resume operations on Monday, an employer must comply with a number of measures under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, which allows them to provide and maintain a working environment that is safe and without health risks. Picture: Pexels
To resume operations on Monday, an employer must comply with a number of measures under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, which allows them to provide and maintain a working environment that is safe and without health risks. Picture: Pexels
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has given employees a list of measures that must be complied with as scores of businesses reopen on Monday under Level 4 of the national lockdown.

The majority of companies across the country were forced to shut their doors during mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To resume operations on Monday, an employer must comply with a number of measures under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, which allows them to provide and maintain a working environment that is safe and without health risks.

Nxesi briefed media on Sunday afternoon briefing the media on basic measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the workplace.

“Every employer must do the following: they must inform employees that if they have COVID-19 symptoms they must not be at work and grant paid sick leave or apply for COVID-19 benefits. They must appoint a manager from within the existing structure to address the concerns of the employees and workplace representatives.”

WATCH: Labour Minister Nxesi briefing on COVID-19 lockdown level 4 measures

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA