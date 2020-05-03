DPE: Some jobs at SAA will not be saved by the new national airline

Government has proposed starting a new airline with both public and private owners that will employ most of the almost 5,000 SAA employees.

JOHANNESBURG – The department of public enterprises said some jobs will be lost when it creates a new airline to replace state-owned South Africa Airways (SAA).

However, aviation experts are doubtful that a new airline will succeed where SAA has failed.

Government said it's engaging with the private sector to raise capital and attract the best in the business to run the new venture.

One of the biggest challenges is accommodating the 4,708 workers currently contracted to embattled SAA.

The national carrier’s business rescue practitioners have proposed they be terminated and given severance packages from funding generated through the sale of assets.

Public enterprises acting director general Kgothatso Tlhakudi said most of the workers will have jobs.

Aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele said government will have to fund this.

The department said work on the establishment of the new airline will be done soon.