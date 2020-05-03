DBE must guarantee safety or teachers won’t report for duty – Natu
Natu's President Allan Thompson said that the re-opening of schools should not be placed ahead of teachers' and pupils' health.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Teachers Union (Natu) said its members will not be going back to work when the basic education departments reopens schools.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced Thursday that pupils in grades 12 and 7 are expected to return to school on 1 June.
The union said there will be dire consequences if schools reopen prematurely, fearing the risk of school-based infections.
Thompson has called for teachers associated with the union to not return to work, which could cause a further delay in the academic calendar.
“We want a meeting to sit the minister and highlight what are the things that have been achieved that can they guarantee that teachers, principals and management teams will be safe should they decide to go back to school on 11 June. But, if systems are not in place, we can assure you that our members are not going to report for duty.”
