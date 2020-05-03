View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

DBE must guarantee safety or teachers won’t report for duty – Natu

Natu's President Allan Thompson said that the re-opening of schools should not be placed ahead of teachers' and pupils' health.

Natu has called for teachers associated with the union to not return to work, which could cause a further delay in the academic calendar. Picture: 123rf
Natu has called for teachers associated with the union to not return to work, which could cause a further delay in the academic calendar. Picture: 123rf
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Teachers Union (Natu) said its members will not be going back to work when the basic education departments reopens schools.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced Thursday that pupils in grades 12 and 7 are expected to return to school on 1 June.

The union said there will be dire consequences if schools reopen prematurely, fearing the risk of school-based infections.

Natu's President Allan Thompson said that the re-opening of schools should not be placed ahead of teachers' and pupils' health.

Thompson has called for teachers associated with the union to not return to work, which could cause a further delay in the academic calendar.

“We want a meeting to sit the minister and highlight what are the things that have been achieved that can they guarantee that teachers, principals and management teams will be safe should they decide to go back to school on 11 June. But, if systems are not in place, we can assure you that our members are not going to report for duty.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA