Competition Tribunal to hear Dis-Chem’s essential items price inflation case

The matter is between the Competition Commission and Dis-Chem Pharmacies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Tribunal said it would hear its second case of overpricing on Monday since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The commission has found Dis-Chem guilty of contravening the Competition Act by hiking prices of essential hygienic goods to the detriment of customers.

Dis-Chem has denied the commission's claims.

The commission's Sipho Ngwema said: “The Tribunal ruled last week that the matter was urgent and had to be heard tomorrow. The matter will be heard tomorrow. Prices are escalating and they continue to do so, the pandemic is attacking the people of South Africa, therefore the matter needs to be resolved as soon as possible.”