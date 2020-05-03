ANCWL: Attack on Dlamini-Zuma over tobacco ban aims to pit her against Ramaphosa
The ANCWL said the singling out of Dlamini-Zuma from the leadership serving in the council is a 'well-calculated move' to create an impression that the minister is undermining President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has strongly pushed back against attacks aimed at the coronavirus ministerial command council over the banning of the sale of tobacco products as part of level 4 lockdown regulations.
In a statement, the league has labelled the backlash directed at Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who made the announcement last week, as ‘racist bile’.
The ANCWL said the singling out of Dlamini-Zuma from the leadership serving in the council is a "well-calculated move" to create an impression that the minister is undermining President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership.
Citing health concerns, government has decided to ban the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under level 4 lockdown restrictions that came into effect on Friday.
British American Tobacco South Africa is among several bodies threatening legal action if the ban is not lifted.
WATCH: SA lockdown level 4: Exercise and food delivery allowed, no alcohol and cigarettes
On Friday BATSA Friday demanded that Dlamini-Zuma amend regulations prohibiting the sale of cigarettes and tobacco goods by Monday.
In a letter from its legal representatives, Webber Wentzel, the company said if the regulations were not rescinded, the leading tobacco products manufacturer would head to court.
BATSA has called the U-turn that government made on the cigarette embargo unreasonable.
The ban, which came into effect following the lockdown, has cost the Treasury at least R300 million in lost taxes.
Additional reporting by Verona Mokhoali
More in Local
-
GP residents make use of 7-day grace period for inter-provincial travel
-
SANDF ready to assist with the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Nearly 30 by-elections postponed due to coronavirus – IEC
-
123 COVID-19 deaths, over 6,000 infections – SA marks new single-day jump record
-
Level 4 lockdown: Winde concerned by increased gatherings in WC public spaces
-
NW to expand COVID-19 screening and testing to villages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.