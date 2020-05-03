123 COVID-19 deaths, over 6,000 infections – SA marks new single-day jump record

Three-hundred-and-eighty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the highest daily surge since the country recorded its first case in early March.

JOHANNESBURG – With South Africa having had recorded its highest single day jump in coronavirus infections, the health department has reiterated its call for those with existing diseases to take extra precaution.

The newly added cases bring the total number of the infection to 6,336.

The Western Cape remains the province with the greatest number of cases, now at 2,700; followed by Gauteng at almost 1, 600 infections; while KwaZulu-Natal has just over 1,000 cases.

The number of deaths in the country is up by seven, bringing the toll to 123 fatalities.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said most of the deceased also suffered from chronic diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac disease.

He's urged elderly South Africans over 63 years of age and those with existing diseases to take extra precautions.