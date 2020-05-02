View all in Latest
Zimbabwe extends COVID-19 lockdown by another 2 weeks

With 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, the danger of the pandemic still seems very far away to many in the country which is already hit by a deep economic and humanitarian crisis.

Zimbabwean flag. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG –Zimbabwe's lockdown to curb coronavirus has been extended by another two weeks.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government would support the economy through a huge stimulus package, but that's immediately led to speculation the authorities will have to start printing money.

No church, no school, no beerhalls – there aren't many who are going to be celebrating at the news of a two-week lockdown extension.

With 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, the danger of the pandemic still seems very far away to many in the country which is already hit by a deep economic and humanitarian crisis.

In the last few days, traffic has been thicker on the roads of Harare and queues building for scarce water and maize meal and there are reports that the authorities have been frustrated.

This is officially lockdown level 2, so people will be allowed out of their homes with masks.

But the big question is where the country, which is cash-strapped and has no access to international lines of credit, will get the 18 billion Zimbabwe-dollar stimulus package for business.

