Vehicle ‘admin’ and servicing will be slowly reopened under level 4 lockdown

Minister Fikile Mbalula said the opening of driving license and testing stations will be staggered once inspection and verification of the state of readiness is done.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s day 37 of the lockdown and some motorists have expressed the need to do some vehicle admin including the renewal of license disks and taking cars in for service.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that vehicle testing stations will be gradually reopened.

This is among a number of regulations that have been relaxed as some economic activity kicks off.

The minister said the opening of driving license and testing stations will be staggered once inspection and verification of the state of readiness is done.

“The metro based [centres] will be opened from 1 June 2020. We will issue directions to restrict the daily numbers of people that can be attended to, as well as limit bookings to online platforms.”

He said the servicing of vehicles is also permitted under level 4.

“This includes the importation of spares for servicing purposes. Emergency spares are also allowed to be ordered.”

The minister said emergency and roadside services are allowed – including towing and breakdown support.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT REGULATIONS

A grace period of one hour in the afternoon to complete trips and drop off passengers has been provided for public transport operators. This includes minibus-taxis, buses, metered taxis, e-hailing services, charter and shuttle services.

No public transport is allowed on the road between 8 pm and 5 am.

Mbalula also said no person is allowed to use public transport without wearing a face mask.

"We call on the pubic to ensure strict adherence to this requirement by obtaining their own face masks in line with the guidance given by Minister [Nkosazana] Dlamini-Zuma. While government may provide limited assistance in ensuring availability of masks, the onus rests on each individual to ensure that they do not leave home without a mask."

Loading capacity for minibus taxis remains at 70% of licensed passengers, with social distancing and other mitigating measures remaining in place, while capacity in e-hailing and metered taxis remains at 50%.