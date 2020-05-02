Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd dead at 56

The actor, who was the nephew of actor Christopher Lloyd and played lawyer Ted Buckland in the medical comedy series, died on Thursday after battling an inoperable brain tumour.

LONDON – Scrubs star Sam Lloyd has died at the age of 56, after battling an inoperable brain tumour.

The actor, who was the nephew of actor Christopher Lloyd and played lawyer Ted Buckland in the medical comedy series, died on Thursday after battling an inoperable brain tumour.

Scrubs producer Tom Hobert and his wife previously launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Lloyd as he battled the disease and his death was announced on the site.

They wrote: "Our dear sweet Sammy has passed away.

"On April 30th at a respiratory facility in Los Angeles with his beautiful wife, Vanessa, at his side and his sister, Laurel, FaceTiming from New Hampshire, Samuel Lloyd Jr. left this earth and was reunited with his dad (Samuel Lloyd Sr.), his mom (Marianna McGuffin), and his brother (Jackson Lloyd).

"Sam's fight began on 17 January 2019 when he was diagnosed with lung cancer that metastasized to his brain, liver, spine, and jaw. Things did not look good. After an outpouring of love from Sam's friends and people from all over the world, Sam was put on a new targeted therapy drug and had an amazing resurgence. For 13 months Sam lived life to the fullest, treasuring every moment. He saw his son, Weston, turn 1, he was able to hold his mom's hand as she took her last breath, and as Sam always loved to say, 'he made music along the way'.

"At the end of 2019, Sam found out that the targeted therapy drug which had given him such a miraculous second chance had lost its effectiveness. Determined to live, and with so much to live for, Sam fought hard, enduring multiple brain surgeries, and endless tests and procedures. Despite all these things, Sam always mustered up the strength to say "I love you" to Vanessa, Weston, and his many close friends who came to visit him.

"Eventually the fight became more intense and Sam slipped into a coma for nearly two months.

Vanessa never stopped believing that Sam would rebound and be reunited with her and Weston and all the people who love Sam so much. She stayed by his side day in and day out - even figuring out ways to visit him during the COVID restrictions.

"But alas it was time for Sam to leave this world. A world that he made a better place every day of his life.

"Rest in peace sweet, sweet Sammy boy. We loved you more than words can tell."

_Scrubs _creator Bill Lawrence wrote on Twitter: "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

And show star Zach Braff added: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together.

"He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Lloyd - who also appeared in Cougar Town, Desperate Housewives, The West Wing and Malcolm in the Middle - is survived by his wife Vanessa and their son Weston.