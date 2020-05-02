Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd dead at 56
The actor, who was the nephew of actor Christopher Lloyd and played lawyer Ted Buckland in the medical comedy series, died on Thursday after battling an inoperable brain tumour.
LONDON – Scrubs star Sam Lloyd has died at the age of 56, after battling an inoperable brain tumour.
The actor, who was the nephew of actor Christopher Lloyd and played lawyer Ted Buckland in the medical comedy series, died on Thursday after battling an inoperable brain tumour.
Scrubs producer Tom Hobert and his wife previously launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Lloyd as he battled the disease and his death was announced on the site.
They wrote: "Our dear sweet Sammy has passed away.
"On April 30th at a respiratory facility in Los Angeles with his beautiful wife, Vanessa, at his side and his sister, Laurel, FaceTiming from New Hampshire, Samuel Lloyd Jr. left this earth and was reunited with his dad (Samuel Lloyd Sr.), his mom (Marianna McGuffin), and his brother (Jackson Lloyd).
"Sam's fight began on 17 January 2019 when he was diagnosed with lung cancer that metastasized to his brain, liver, spine, and jaw. Things did not look good. After an outpouring of love from Sam's friends and people from all over the world, Sam was put on a new targeted therapy drug and had an amazing resurgence. For 13 months Sam lived life to the fullest, treasuring every moment. He saw his son, Weston, turn 1, he was able to hold his mom's hand as she took her last breath, and as Sam always loved to say, 'he made music along the way'.
"At the end of 2019, Sam found out that the targeted therapy drug which had given him such a miraculous second chance had lost its effectiveness. Determined to live, and with so much to live for, Sam fought hard, enduring multiple brain surgeries, and endless tests and procedures. Despite all these things, Sam always mustered up the strength to say "I love you" to Vanessa, Weston, and his many close friends who came to visit him.
"Eventually the fight became more intense and Sam slipped into a coma for nearly two months.
Vanessa never stopped believing that Sam would rebound and be reunited with her and Weston and all the people who love Sam so much. She stayed by his side day in and day out - even figuring out ways to visit him during the COVID restrictions.
"But alas it was time for Sam to leave this world. A world that he made a better place every day of his life.
"Rest in peace sweet, sweet Sammy boy. We loved you more than words can tell."
_Scrubs _creator Bill Lawrence wrote on Twitter: "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."
Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB— Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020
And show star Zach Braff added: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together.
"He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."
Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020
Lloyd - who also appeared in Cougar Town, Desperate Housewives, The West Wing and Malcolm in the Middle - is survived by his wife Vanessa and their son Weston.
Timeline
More in Lifestyle
-
Judge rules against Meghan in parts of tabloid privacy case
-
‘Support the local guy,’ says small businesses as food deliveries resume
-
Long lines, lots of kids, and plenty to touch: How does Disney reopen its parks?
-
R Kelly pleads not guilty again
-
'I'll finally erect a tombstone' - Lerato Sengadi on being declared HHP's widow
-
Gigi Hadid confirms baby on way with Zayn Malik
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.