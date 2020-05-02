SAA’s BRPs to produce plan for airline by next week: Dept of Public Enterprises
It's supposed to detail how government will form a new airline from the ruins of SAA, which will be shutdown.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises said South African Airways (SAA)’s business rescue practitioners (BRP) have indicated they would produce a plan for the embattled airline next week.
It's supposed to detail how government will form a new airline from the ruins of SAA, which will be shutdown.
But one aviation expert believes the creation of a new airline was not the answer.
Government is vague about how the new airline will be different from the current failing SAA.
However, a new leadership compact has been signed with unions and it’s working with an aviation firm to get the airline up and running.
The Department of Public Enterprises' acting DG Kgothatso Tlhakudi said the plan was in motion: “South Africa is also a world destination, this will be critical for the tourism industry as well as the economy. It is for these reasons that a capable national carrier is non-negotiable.”
“But aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele said this wouldn’t work: “There will also be a route as well, that they will probably be owing in terms of the lending fees, the lease agreements and so forth.”
With the global aviation industry on its knees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's unclear how government will make this work.
More in Business
-
Numsa heads to court over SAA retrenchments
-
Good to be back: Fast food sector workers back in the groove as lockdown eases
-
Numsa: Workers must be uncompromising about their working conditions
-
Fuel prices to drop sharply in May
-
Parly urged to pass Budget legislation to unlock COVID-19 emergency funds
-
Some fast food chain store employees 'excited' to work as lockdown eases
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.