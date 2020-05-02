Restaurants left out of delivery plan looking for innovative ways to stay afloat

While the move has largely been welcomed, many outlets are now faced with a difficult balancing act as deliveries only bring in a portion of the income needed.

JOHANNESBURG – With a number of restaurants and fast-food outlets now providing delivery services, countless others have chosen to keep their doors closed due to cash-flow constraints among other challenges.

Deliveries were permitted across the country yesterday as part of the phased re-opening the economy under level 4 lockdown.

While the move has largely been welcomed, many outlets are now faced with a difficult balancing act as deliveries only bring in a portion of the income needed – which is not always enough to cover operating costs.

The Restaurants Association of South Africa said several major outlets will keep their kitchens closed during this period.

Chief executive officer Wendy Alberts said, “ They feel that financially the business model just doesn’t work for them; the other restaurants are saying that they need to get the economy go [because] they have got no relief from any of the loans or UIF and they really need to get back to work. So, they are going to be the pioneers over the next few weeks.”

For the restaurants that are operating, Alberts said it's up to customers to keep them afloat.

“These restaurants have said they are going to find innovative ways of moving forward, and how they can get the experience of their restaurants into people’s homes.”