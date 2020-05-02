Premier Winde calls for formal commemoration of COVID-19 victims
He’s written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the idea this week.
CAPE TOWN - As South Africa’s COVID-19 death toll rises, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants victims formally honoured and commemorated.
Winde has on Saturday revealed four more people have died, bring the province’s total to 52.
The Western Cape is edging towards 2,800 infections after a rise of 247 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a day.
As of Friday, 114 patients have been hospitalised, 39 of them are receiving intensive care treatment.
The province has forecast a peak of 80,000 infections and is working to prepare enough hospital beds to limit fatalities.
Winde wants the president to ensure victims of COVID-19 were honoured and commemorated.
He's asked the president to allow for all flags at national key points to be flown at half-mast every Wednesday from sunrise to sunset.
The Premier said this would also be in support of health service professionals working on the front line.
