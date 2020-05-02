NW man (42) for allegedly killing his brother (61) with spade in Letlhabile

JOHANNESBURG – A North West man (42) has been arrested after he allegedly killed his brother (61) with a garden spade.

It's understood the pair had an argument on Thursday that led to the attack in Letlhabile, near Brits.

It has been reported that, after being hit with the spade several times, the victim managed to run away but collapsed and died in the street.

The police's Adele Myburgh said, “The suspect ran away immediately after the incident but was apprehended by community members and was handed over to the police. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended members of the community for handing over the suspect without taking matters into their own hands.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' court on Monday, on a charge of murder.