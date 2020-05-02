NW Health Dept ‘concerned’ about cases of COVID-19 in 3 villages
They were part of four cases reported in the province bringing the total to 35.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West Health Department said it was concerned about the first cases of COVID-19 in three separate villages.
They were part of four cases reported in the province bringing the total to 35.
Four people have been hospitalised in the North West while no deaths have been recorded.
Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said: “All the cases are in the Madibeng area. We don’t intend to have them spread to other villages. The first cases we had were in the locations and in urban areas.”
