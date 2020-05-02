View all in Latest
Lyon 'reserve right' to appeal no European qualification

Outspoken president Jean-Michel Aulas said the club would be hit financially if they missed out on Champions League or Europa League participation.

Lyon players celebrate a goal against Juventus in their UEFA Champions League match on 26 February 2020. Picture: @OL_English/Twitter
Lyon players celebrate a goal against Juventus in their UEFA Champions League match on 26 February 2020. Picture: @OL_English/Twitter
3 hours ago

LYON- Lyon, who have reached this season's Champions League last 16 but are set to miss out on next year's European competitions with the French league campaign declared over, said on Thursday they could challenge the decision.

Earlier, Ligue 1's standings were confirmed with the seven-time title winners finishing in seventh position, outside the continental berths.

Doubt remains about the possibility of holding this season's League Cup final with Lyon set to face top-flight champions Paris Saint-Germain, with victory offering qualification for the Europa League.

"Lyon reserve the possibility of trying to appeal against this decision and claiming damages and interest," the club said in a statement.

Outspoken president Jean-Michel Aulas said the club would be hit financially if they missed out on Champions League or Europa League participation.

"It's significant loss of a chance. The losses for the club will come to several million euros," he told AFP and newspaper Le Progres.

Lyon hold a 1-0 first-leg lead over Serie A champions Juventus in this season's Champions League last 16.

UEFA's medical committee said on Wednesday it believed restarting the season would be possible.

