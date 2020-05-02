View all in Latest
Level 4: Travel window not an opportunity to break lockdown regulations

Citizens who were forced to stay within the confines of another province are now allowed a one-way trip to go back to where they need to be.

Law enforcement officers operate a roadblock on the N3 Marianhill Toll Plaza. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
Law enforcement officers operate a roadblock on the N3 Marianhill Toll Plaza. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – With the second day of inter-provincial travel underway, law enforcement officials are urging residents to take advantage of the grace period before travel restrictions resume.

South Africans have been given a seven-day window to travel between provincial borders during level 4 of the lockdown.

Citizens who were forced to stay within the confines of another province are now allowed a one-way trip to go back to where they need to be.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said those who fail to use the opportunity will have to remain in their homes.

“People should know when they will be allowed to leave their homes. The exception to the rules still applies; people may still go buy groceries, get medical treatment or collect their social grant. But other than that, if you are not essential services and if you are not going to execute those errands then you are not allowed to leave the house.

2 FREE STATE POLICE OFFICERS KILLED BY DRIVER WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY DRUNK

Two police officers in the free state were killed after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver at a COVID-19 roadblock on Friday night.

The pair were inspecting vehicles to ensure compliance with lockdown regulations in Deneysville when a motorist, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into them – killing them instantly.

Naidoo said the suspect faces several charges.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and is currently is in police custody and is expected to face charges of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and the contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations for failing to remain in his place of residence during the lockdown.”

