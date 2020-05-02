‘I’m excited,’ Capetonians flee to shopping centres for buy winter clothes
Shoppers are allowed to buy winter clothing under Level 4 lockdown conditions.
CAPE TOWN - Many Capetonians are exercising the freedom to do some shopping after weeks of strict lockdown conditions.
The regulations were relaxed on Friday as government tries to gradually get the economy turning, while it manages the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before lockdown regulations were relaxed, South Africans were only allowed to buy essential items like food and medication.
Now, winter clothing and other less essential items are also allowed.
#Lockdownlevel4 here at Canal Walk the clothing stores are a little more busy. No long queues. These shoppers are excited to get their hands on winter clothing. JK pic.twitter.com/5BVZakK0BO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2020
At Canal Walk, there are few long queues at clothing outlets and several shoppers are clutching multiple bags.
A shop assistant at Pick n Pay clothing said they had been quite busy since they opened on Friday.
“We opened at 9 am and it’s been busy the whole day. There is only a certain amount of people that can enter the store. They are buying a lot and they’re stocking up for winter as well.”
Hands are sanitised at entrances and everyone must wear masks.
One shopper was standing in a short queue, excited to buy some winter clothing: “I want to buy some boots, polo necks and I’m excited.”
Queues at grocery stores, on the other hand, are very long.
However, by now shoppers are used to the wait.
